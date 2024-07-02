Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,943. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

