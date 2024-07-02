Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after acquiring an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,414 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 168,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,910. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.