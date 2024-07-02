Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. 632,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,156. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.