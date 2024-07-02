Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.72 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $64.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,450. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

