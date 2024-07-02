Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. 14,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,383. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

