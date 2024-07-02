Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,109.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,624,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,831,000 after buying an additional 1,585,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 443,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,920. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.