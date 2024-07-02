Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Up 4.1%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 52,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

