Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.83.

PSI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$11.03 and a 12-month high of C$18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.55.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,850 shares of company stock worth $1,877,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

