Penbrook Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,680 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $140,853.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $32.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

