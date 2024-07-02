Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,598,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

