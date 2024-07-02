Penbrook Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 160,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.72. 5,644,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,705. The company has a market cap of $323.49 billion, a PE ratio of 141.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

