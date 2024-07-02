Penbrook Management LLC Lowers Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 3.46% of Data I/O worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of DAIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. Data I/O Co. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Data I/O Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Data I/O



Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

