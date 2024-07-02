Penbrook Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up about 1.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 131.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 142.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock worth $4,907,563 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $132.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

