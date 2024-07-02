PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.3%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $164.40 and last traded at $163.46. 669,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,471,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.89.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 81.50%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

