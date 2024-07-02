Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. 21,710,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,642,027. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

