Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.8%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $28.00. 4,102,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 40,500,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.