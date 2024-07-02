Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSX. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

PSX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.97. 703,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

