PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 467,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

