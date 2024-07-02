PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 20,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,665. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

