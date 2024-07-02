Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. Approximately 18,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.63 million and a P/E ratio of -74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

