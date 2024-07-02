Piper Sandler Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $105.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Globe Life stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10,526.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after buying an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,755,000 after buying an additional 425,993 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 337,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 304,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

