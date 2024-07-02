Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLTK. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Playtika Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 510,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,590. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Playtika by 86.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 134,195 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the third quarter valued at $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at $114,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

