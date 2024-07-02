Polymesh Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.39 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $143.78 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,065,189,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,064,897,528.292656 with 857,503,601.471697 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2792349 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $13,989,269.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

