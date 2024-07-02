Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

PRGS opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,062.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 79.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 312,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,019,000 after acquiring an additional 123,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 88,175 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

