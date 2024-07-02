Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,450,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 714,726 shares.The stock last traded at $34.68 and had previously closed at $35.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $254.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,636 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 509,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,818,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 843,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

