PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Paulina Klimenko Sells 627 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 627 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $12,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,554 shares in the company, valued at $70,724.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Paulina Klimenko sold 5,653 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $133,976.10.

PUBM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 284,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PubMatic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

