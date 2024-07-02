Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 40,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

