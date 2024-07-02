Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,812. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

