Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $267.51 million and $27.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.56 or 0.05512987 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00045551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002163 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,216,181 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

