Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 656,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 277,209 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

