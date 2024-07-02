QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,852.40 and $1,629.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009587 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,871.50 or 1.00139150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00077406 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019767 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $478.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

