Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys 37,589 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39,988.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,131,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $91.13. 1,569,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,300. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

