Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 158,015.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.9 %

ARCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. 1,106,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Arcos Dorados’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.