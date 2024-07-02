Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2,841.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Airbnb by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 51,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $154.34. 3,525,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average of $151.06.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,720,612. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

