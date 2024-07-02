Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 342,221.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,476,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 389,891 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 233,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 191,864 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 111,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.