Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 468,200 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 468,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,948,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 5.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,921,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,035,000.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,645,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,123,910. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

