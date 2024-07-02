Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7,628.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TIP stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $106.12. 2,341,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

