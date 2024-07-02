R1 RCM’s (RCM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,081,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,305. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.