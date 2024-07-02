Ralph Lauren’s (RL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Argus in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.12. The stock had a trading volume of 99,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.25. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

