Raub Brock Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. 1,055,756 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

