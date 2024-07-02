Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,279.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,206,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,820,000 after buying an additional 1,156,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. 932,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

