Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,670 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 3.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.18. 599,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

