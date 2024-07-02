Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 70.72 and last traded at 69.45. Approximately 1,532,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,885,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at 66.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 57.00.

Get Reddit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

Reddit Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of 56.00.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $7,363,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $36,990,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit in the first quarter worth $1,480,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.