Refined Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.14. The stock had a trading volume of 815,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.