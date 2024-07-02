Reviewing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Risk & Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $267.01 million 3.81 $8.88 million $0.21 97.15 Oblong $3.81 million 0.92 -$4.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares PubMatic and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 4.42% 4.21% 1.95% Oblong -126.57% -71.06% -57.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PubMatic and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 4 0 2.67 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.75%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Oblong.

Summary

PubMatic beats Oblong on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.