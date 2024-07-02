Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $54.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000.

Shares of RYTM opened at $42.67 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

