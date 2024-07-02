Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.