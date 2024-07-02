Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $172.99

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $172.99 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

