RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of RMMZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. 16,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,124. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

