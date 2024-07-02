Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

RIVN stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

